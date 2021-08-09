Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,489 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,624,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,183,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $119.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.16. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

