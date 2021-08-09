5,749 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 196.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

