Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $87,000 Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.64. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

