Virtu Financial LLC Invests $95,000 in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRK opened at $5.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

