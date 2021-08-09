1,367 Shares in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,367 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $38,836,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $9,475,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,801,000 after buying an additional 204,079 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 184,894 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

