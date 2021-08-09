Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $683,000 in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $54,553,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth about $60,231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth about $46,532,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth about $32,407,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SLM by 418.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,153 shares in the last quarter.

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

