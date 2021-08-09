Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,160 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $50.84 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

