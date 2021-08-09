BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,528 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.49. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

