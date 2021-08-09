Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 222,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $187.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $122.45 and a 1 year high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

