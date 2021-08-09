767 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 767 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $290.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

