Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 42,803 Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inpixon were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INPX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon in the first quarter worth about $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Inpixon in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Inpixon in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inpixon by 29.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 96,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Inpixon by 1,055.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 512,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

INPX stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Inpixon has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 341.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter.

Inpixon Profile

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

