AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,388 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in REX American Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

REX opened at $82.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.16. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $493.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.07.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,022,696.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,530 shares of company stock valued at $773,474. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

