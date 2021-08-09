Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Target Price to $49.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.36.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.27. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

