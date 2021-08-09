Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 31,350 KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.21% of KBS Fashion Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBS Fashion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

KBS Fashion Group stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85. KBS Fashion Group Limited has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.83.

KBS Fashion Group Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of casual menswear. It operates through the following segments: Distributor Network, Corporate Stores, and Original Equipment Manufacturer. The Distributor Network segment consists of direct or sub-distributors which are operated by KBS branded stores.

