Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,501 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INO. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $9.11 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $337,837.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,648 shares of company stock worth $910,995. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

