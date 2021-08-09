Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 568 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,050,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Mercury Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $823,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.