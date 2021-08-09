Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 468 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 93,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 68,200 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,058,000 after buying an additional 77,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $193.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

