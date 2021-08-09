Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 65 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $205.51 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $206.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

