Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

NVTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised Invitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Invitae stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 36.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $60,491,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Invitae by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

