The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target to $36.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $137,095.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,095.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

