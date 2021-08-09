Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €300.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €300.00 ($352.94) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €258.31 ($303.90).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €206.80 ($243.29) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

