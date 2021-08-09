Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $194.00 at Wedbush

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $175.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.85.

Shares of EA stock opened at $136.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.53. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $233,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,074,000 after purchasing an additional 592,196 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

