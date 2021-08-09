Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $263.94 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.38. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,649.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

