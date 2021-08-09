Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Position Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $65,894,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $64.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.21. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

