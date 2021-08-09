Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.75 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $196.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.84.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

