Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.70 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $1,629.85 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,512.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,544.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

