Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $126.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 234.56 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.79.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

