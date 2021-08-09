1,606 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,606 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $151.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $152.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,032 shares of company stock worth $19,861,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

