The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $139.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months on soft fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed estimates and declined year over year. Results were impacted by a soft sales performance across three of the four segments. Reduced shipments from the prior year’s peak along with an unfavorable price mix mainly hurt sales. This along with higher manufacturing and logistics costs, and increased commodity costs dented the bottom line and margins. Driven by these factors, Clorox issued a sluggish view for fiscal 2022. However, progress on its IGNITE strategy and contributions from the Saudi joint venture acquisition bode well. Management recently announced plans to invest around $500 million in the next five years, beginning fiscal 2022, for digital capabilities and productivity enhancements.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of CLX opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $238.23.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

