Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CADE. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE CADE opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.57. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,821.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,247. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after acquiring an additional 159,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,036,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

