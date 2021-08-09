CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Get CryoLife alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE CRY opened at $27.31 on Thursday. CryoLife has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.74 and a beta of 1.52.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. On average, analysts forecast that CryoLife will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $377,838.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 89.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 7.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 54.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 99,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 118,189 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CryoLife (CRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.