ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Get ExlService alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.25.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $118.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.27. ExlService has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $118.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, research analysts predict that ExlService will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.04 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,868.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ExlService by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ExlService by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.