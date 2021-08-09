Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HSC. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.08. Harsco has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $14,841,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 421,329 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at $6,688,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Harsco by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 381,137 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

