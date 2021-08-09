Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68. Five Star Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 million, a P/E ratio of 115.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 268,154 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 588,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 203,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 138,876 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 194,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 114,011 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 113,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

