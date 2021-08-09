First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 35.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,521,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 437,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 163,561 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 392,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 349,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 167,024 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.64. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $26.91.

