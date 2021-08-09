Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.00 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

