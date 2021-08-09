Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 246,014 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $42.88 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 3.08.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,425 shares of company stock worth $3,812,283. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

