Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $879,000 Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

FHI stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

