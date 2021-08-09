Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 6,961 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 143.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $72.87 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

