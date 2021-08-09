Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,230,000 after purchasing an additional 35,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 51,605 shares during the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $197.59 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.92.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

