Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 214 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CDW by 103.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $190.05 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $192.72. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.65.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

