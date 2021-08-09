Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is $0.23. Kymera Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $62,251.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,372 shares of company stock worth $6,821,158. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

