TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives $46.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:THS opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

