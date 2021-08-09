Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Great Elm Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45. Great Elm Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 56.42%. Analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Great Elm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Great Elm Capital Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.