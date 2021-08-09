Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 10,712 Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,543,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 205,971 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,854,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on STOK. UBS Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

STOK opened at $26.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $960.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

