Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Yext by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Yext by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after buying an additional 201,341 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yext by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Yext by 70.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 281,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,122,321 shares in the company, valued at $46,866,038.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,301. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.