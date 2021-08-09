Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $139,932,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $53,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at about $30,335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $13,678,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth about $10,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $650,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 126,067 shares of company stock worth $1,320,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%.

SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

