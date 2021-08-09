Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of Newpark Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 124.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

NR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $2.52 on Monday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $232.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.85.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.