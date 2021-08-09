Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 31,390 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.