Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 49,081 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Euronav were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,639,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Euronav in the first quarter worth approximately $6,962,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Euronav by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 94,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

EURN opened at $8.08 on Monday. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

